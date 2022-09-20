IN PICTURES: A fire was recorded at the Puerto La Cruz refinery

On the afternoon of this Monday, September 19th, a fire of great magnitude happened in the PDVSA refinery, in Puerto la Cruz, Anzoátegui State.

By La Patilla

Sep 19, 2022

Carlos Pérez Ampueda, Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, reported that the fire was locate in a “Laguna de Lastre” (ballast pond) of said refinery.

After the event, a security protocol was deployed in the vicinity of the Puerto La Cruz refinery, in order to prevent the fire from spreading, as detailed by the Anzoátegui correspondent for LaPatilla.

The event happened after lightning struck an oxidation pond, starting this event, which is added to two others that occurred over the weekend, one at the “PDVSA Guaraguao” dock and another in the agricultural outskirts of Barcelona, where a pipeline caught fire as a result of unscrupulous people who steal fuel from these.

