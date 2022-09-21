Report: Venezuela’s worst and darkest head North for destinations like Martha’s Vineyard

Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro is freeing some of Venezuela’s most violent criminals from prison and sending them to the U.S. southern border, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report.

By World Tribune

Sep 20, 2022

A DHS intelligence report warns U.S. Border Patrol agents that the freed prisoners have been seen within migrant caravans traveling from Tapachula, México toward the U.S.-México border as recently as July.

The Venezuelans who were part of the caravans include those convicted of murder and rape, according to Breitbart Texas, which reviewed the report.

The 50 illegal immigrants who were recently sent to Martha’s Vineyard, which quickly dispatched them to a military base, were mostly Venezuelans.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), between October 2021 and July 2022 more than 130,000 Venezuelan migrants have been encountered after entering the United States illegally.

The DHS intelligence report said it was commonly shared knowledge among migrants traveling to the United States within a caravan in July that many of the Venezuelan migrants in the group were convicts and included hardened criminals. In one Texas-based Border Patrol Sector, single groups of hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants enter the United States daily.

“Another information gap cited in the report acknowledges the unknown role the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), Venezuela’s equivalent to the CIA, may have played in the deliberate releases,” Breitbart Texas cited a source as saying.

“The source says the task of identifying Venezuelans who have criminal records in their home country is nearly impossible,” the Breitbart report said. “Of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants surrendering along the U.S.-Mexico border daily, most, according to the source, are being released into the United States. Without effective diplomatic relations with Venezuela, the source says access to criminal databases in that country simply does not exist.”

The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the move by Venezuela of freeing criminals who then head for the U.S. is reminiscent of a similar action taken by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during the Mariel boat lift in the 1980s.

…

…