Some 300 young people from Barinas have decided to brave the Darién jungle to emigrate to the US

Last Sunday, September 18th, from Barinitas in Barinas State, left another bus loaded with young people who do not see a future in Venezuela, and set between the choice of succeeding or dying, they made the decision to cross the dangerous jungle of the Darién gap in Panamá to try to reach the United States.

By La Patilla

Sep 21, 2022

Janner Bastidas, a Barinas native who has watched with concern the departure of these people in search of the American dream “forced by the circumstances” confirmed that “it is public and notorious” that more and more people are leaving in the hope of finding a better life.

“Young people from Barinas are leaving, looking for any horizon, no matter what dangers are on the way, jungle, coyotes, police, containment barriers, kilometers of highways, it is a desperate people looking for a better life. If you stop any day of the week in Plaza Sucre and the San Eleuterio roundabout, you can see the buses leaving for the border, from August until today (Sunday, September 18th),” said Bastidas.

For this man from Barinas “it is estimated that 300 young people and minors have had to leave their families behind.” He recounted what a young mother from her town said before getting on the bus: “Until when so much suffering”, and she then left behind her mother, her father and a little 7-year-old daughter. This woman’s plan is to get to Chicago, in the North American country.

