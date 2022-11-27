In Táchira will be held the First International Seminar on Political Marketing, Governance and Citizen Platform

Next December 10th, the first International Seminar on Political Marketing, Governance and the Citizen Platform will be held in the city of San Cristóbal organized by the non-governmental organizations “Espacio Civil”, “Mujer y Ciudadanía” and “Plataforma Ciudadana”.

This activity, which will feature national and international speakers, will take place in the auditorium of the Táchira Polyclinic and is aimed at political, social and community leaders, university students, and people interested in training in political and government issues.

The activity, which is endorsed by the “Universidad de Los Andes”, also aims to train participants in strategy, strategic planning, campaign programs, electoral and organizational systems that have to do with the world of politics and electoral processes.

Among the speakers who will participate in the Seminar are Ignacio Andrade from Mexico, Fabio Torres from Colombia, Jesus Seguías from Venezuela, as well as Venezuelan journalists and political strategists Santiago Contreras and Gustavo Azócar, as well as the regional coordinator of “Espacio Civil”, Fernando Zambrano.

The activity will take place between 8:30 in the morning and 2:00 in the afternoon, during which there will be 8 conferences lasting 20 minutes each. The participants will have the opportunity to receive tools that will allow them to better face the political processes that are coming in Venezuela.

The associations in charge of organizing the activity have come together to try to provide the people of Táchira with a quality event that allows them to acquire relevant information. In addition, the Seminar is part of the plans that have been developed through the political and citizenship training diplomas that have been given this year at the Universidad de los Andes, promoted by “Espacio Civil” and “Mujer y Ciudadanía”.

Those interested in participating can apply for registration through the telephone number +58 424 7341010.