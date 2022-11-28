Resultados y cronograma Qatar2022 #29NOV Lapatilla noviembre 28 2022, 5:45 pmPosteado en: ResultadosCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) Resultados Próximos partidos Clasificaciones Fase de Grupos ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!