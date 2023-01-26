January, a critical month in terms of sexual abuse in El Tigre

Officials of the Council for the Protection of Boys, Girls and Adolescents of the Simón Rodríguez Municipality have dealt with six cases of sexual abuse so far this January. Among the events recorded is the rape of a 12-year-old student who was kidnapped from a school.

By La Patilla – Susana Quijada

Jan 25, 2023

According to the information provided by councilwoman Rossana Pérez, when the adolescent left school after classes at “La Creación” high school, she was approached by a subject who asked her to get into a vehicle. Supposedly the girl refused and at that moment one of her teachers came out, then the individual assured her that the young woman’s mother asked him to go and pick up the student.

The girl agreed to get in the car, but the situation did not leave the educator very convinced, who then took pictures of the vehicle.

Distressed by the absence of the girl, the mother filed a complaint and the security forces carried out a search, managing to locate her in the “Villa Palana” farm, located on “La Guarapera” road. Nevertheless, the perpetrator escaped when he spied the police commission approaching.

The alleged rapist was identified as Cruz Geraldo Ron, 23, and is being sought by the authorities.

The family of the minor demands justice, since the girl said that on two previous occasions this individual had also raped her.

Councilwoman Pérez said that this event makes six the number victims of sexual abuse in the “Simón Rodríguez” Municipality through January 25th.

