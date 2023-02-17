UN Global Fund provides treatment to some 54,000 HIV patients in Venezuela

Posteado en: Actualidad

During his visit to Monagas State, Eduardo Franco, General Director of the Venezuelan Positive People Network — which cares for people with HIV — reported that together with the United Nations Global Fund, they guarantee treatment to more than 4,000 people afflicted by this condition in this state.

By La Patilla

Feb 16, 2023

Franco explained that starting this Thursday, February 15th, they began to inspect different healthcare centers to learn about the failures that exist in hospitals and thus affect care for HIV-positive patients.

Furthermore, he indicated that they were able to detect that the machine to perform viral load and detect tuberculosis and Covid-19, is out of service due to lack of air conditioning in the area.

He said that they are in talks with the Director of the “Dr. Manuel Núñez Tovar University Hospital”, Juan Carlos Gómez, to give an immediate response and put this equipment into operation.

He pointed out that together with the United Nations Global Fund, they have been providing treatment to people with HIV as part of humanitarian aid for five years, after the request of civil society inside and outside the country.

He recalled that since 2016, Nicolás Maduro’s regime has not acquired antiretroviral drugs.

“We are responding to HIV in Venezuela. One of the needs that many have is that the hospital pharmacy does not have air conditioning and there are many drugs that require being in a temperature controled area. These are medicines that are very costly and difficult to obtain for Venezuela. Likewise, we observe that the infrastructure, such as the roof, needs to be repaired, because it shows great deterioration,” he said.

He added that throughout the country, according to UN AIDS, there are more than 126,000 people with HIV. Of this number, 74,000 are registered in the National AIDS Program, and to date they have responded with the help of the Global Fund to more than 54,000 of the affected people who are undergoing treatment. He assured that they have drugs to care for these patients until mid-2024.

These statements were offered together with the coordinator of the ITS-AIDS Program in Monagas, Alexis Guzmán. In relation to patients with tuberculosis, he said that there is no exact number of patients with this disease, since the Chavista regime does not provide this data, but it did guarantee treatment in the entity in its first and second stage.

