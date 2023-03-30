Bolívar Conservation Park, the environmental lung of Barinas invaded by factories and businesses

Who granted the permits? That is the big question that the municipality must answer.

By La Patilla

Mar 29, 2023

On the right bank of the “Santo Domingo de Barinas” river, is the Bolívar Conservationist Park. An area that was considered “protected”, where no one could enter because it was an important environmental area, full of trees and its preservation was to be respected.

This is no longer the case in the last months of “emerging Chavismo”.

This natural park has suffered the fate of the saying: “billete mata galán” (money beats looks, money talks), and what environmentalists proposed for a time on the river bank of the main course of the Barinas, has been transformed into an industrial park that only benefits those who received the “legal status” to exploit it.

“Some will say that this is something insignificant, but so far, nothing justifies the end, and even less the means applied,” said a former municipal official.

“What started with a small invasion is now a monster that is occupying most of the grounds,” he said, asking not to reveal his identity.

“No citizen had permission to set up an establishment in this area.”

He recalled that: “at the end of the government of Mayor José Luis Machín in 2016 and until the beginning of the municipal management of Nancy Pérez in 2017, the intentions of those who wanted to illegally establish themselves in the Bolívar Conservationist Park began to be noticed. However, the invaders could not achieve their objectives.

“It was in the year 2022 that those who built received legal status, as they themselves told me brazenly,” he said.

The grant on the land would have come via the Municipal Chamber of Barinas that accompanied the first year of government of Mayor Rafael Paredes, who belongs to the “emerging Chavismo.”

Two cement brick factories, a hardware store, construction material warehouses, machine yards, crops and even an evangelical church, have been established in the Bolívar Conservationist Park.

…

…